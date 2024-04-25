The Government has announced 5.6 million euro in funding to be shared across Ireland West, Donegal, and Kerry Airports.



The money allocated to them will be used for safety and security, while also supporting projects with a sustainability focus.

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise Trade & Employment, Dara Calleary TD, has today welcomed government funding of over £3.66m to support further capital works and facilities at Ireland West Airport Knock.

The funding is consistent with the Programme for Government pledge to deliver capital programs required to support services and ensure safety at all our regional airports including Ireland West.

Minister Calleary has been giving more details to Midwest News.