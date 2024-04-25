A Charlestown councillor has called for additional resources to help tackle roadside littering throughout the county.

Sinn Fein Councillor Gerry Murray says that while levels of dumping and littering has decreased over recent years, it's still a big problem in Mayo.

He says not only does such dumping look unappealing, but it is both a road safety issue if it blocks the view of road users and an issue for farmers if livestock get in contact with it.

He has been giving more details on the issue to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....