Kiltimagh Amenity Park committee are to officially open Phase one of Emigrant Park in the town this weekend.

The space is designed for all ages, with walking trails, ample seating, a pump track, planting of native trees, and an outdoor willow classroom connected to the park pathways via a Roman Road constructed from sheep wool and limestone.

All members of the public are invited to the official opening which will take place on Saturday at 12 noon by Bill Durkan who made a very generous donation towards the park’s fundraising appeal which allowed the project to reach this milestone.

Orla Freeman is a member of the Kiltimagh amenity park committee.

She told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the new park....