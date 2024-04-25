Declan Heneghan, general manager of Knock House Hotel, has been elected chair of the Mayo Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF), which represents hotels and guesthouses across the county.

He has worked in management positions in a number of locations throughout the county and country for more than two decades.

He was a founding member of the Westport Food Festival and an active member of Destination Westport.

A graduate in hotel management from ATU (formerly GMIT) with a Masters degree in business from the University of Limerick, Declan has a keen focus on people management and in particular the value of continued professional development in complementing individuals’ skillsets and overall business strategy.