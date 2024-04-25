Up to 50 thousand Ryanair passengers are facing disruption today as the airline has been forced to cancel flights due to a strike by air traffic controllers in France.

Up to 300 flights will be affected.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary while recognizing the right of Air Traffic Controllers to strike in France said French flights should be hit by the action and not flights leaving Ireland, going to Italy, or flights from Germany to Spain.

This he said is due to the failure of France to protect overflights during strike action. Most disrupted passengers are not flying to or from France but will be overflying French airspace en route to their destination.

Ryanair is calling again on the EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, to take urgent action to protect overflights, which the airline says she has failed to do for the last 5 years