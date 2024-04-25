Details

Health experts from around the world are meeting in Dublin today to find solutions to Ireland's cancer inequalities.

The European Cancer Organisation and Irish Cancer Society have released a report which found your chances of survival are highly dependent on where you live in the country.

They are calling for renewed investment in the National Cancer Strategy to avoid going backwards in terms of treatment.

Professor Mark Lawler from Queen's University says they want to close the inequality gap...

 

 

0
0
0
s2smodern

Latest News