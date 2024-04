An attempt to exempt charity draws from a TV advertising ban was defeated in the Dail last night.

The Gambling Regulation Bill is the first comprehensive effort to regulate gambling in the history of the State.

The legislation will allow draws by charitable organisations with prize money of 10 thousand euro or less to be exempt from a ban on advertising from 5.30am until a watershed at 9pm.

Labour's Aodhan O'Riordain says it is good to see the Government tackling the silent scourge...