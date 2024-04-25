Over 100 thousand children missed out on school dental screening last year.

Over 50 per cent of all primary aged children have missed out on screenings according to the Irish Dental Association, which says 75 more HSE dentists are needed to bring the staffing levels up to what they were in 2009. The Association is beginning its annual conference today.

President Fintan Hourihan says children are suffering increasing levels of tooth decay, with many only getting to see a dentist once during school years.