The need to respect taxi drivers and taxi ranks in Castlebar was highlighted yesterday by a delegation of Castlebar taxi drivers when they addressed the monthly meeting of Castlebar Municipal District.

The Castlebar Taxi Group outlined to councillors the increasing difficulties in trying to operate their service in the county town, particularly at night – with a severe shortage of taxis, but more generally throughout the day and night because of a lack of respect by many drivers who opt to park in taxi ranks and ignore the taxi signs and road markings in place for the service.

John Coyne of the Castlebar Taxi Group said because of the lack of respect for taxi ranks and the shortage of ranks in Castlebar he often comes into work and finds he has to go home again because he cannot get into his workplace, as members of the public choose to park in his workplace – in the taxi rank.

Afterwards he spoke to Midwest News about the problems…