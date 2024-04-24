63 groups in Mayo received funding under the “Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme”.

This funding is for sport and physical activity in older age-groups.

The Grant Scheme is a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland with funding provided by the Government of Ireland.

The news has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Ring who says The “Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme” has been a very useful resource. It has resulted in older people becoming more active.

This funding again highlights the Government’s commitment to older people and the benefit of sport and physical activity in the lives of older people”.

The full list is...