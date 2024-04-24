Details

 63 groups in Mayo received funding under the “Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme”.

This funding is for sport and physical activity in older age-groups.

The Grant Scheme is a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland with funding provided by the Government of Ireland.

The news has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Ring who says The “Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme” has been a very useful resource. It has resulted in older people becoming more active.

 This funding again highlights the Government’s commitment to older people and the benefit of sport and physical activity in the lives of older people”.

The full list is...

Organisation: Organisation Name

Grant Amount Paid

An Sportlann Ballinrobe (TA Lakeside sport & Fitness Club)

250

Balla Active Retirement Association

250

Ballina ARA

250

BALLINA CARERS

250

Ballina Dragon (Meitheal Abhainn) Boat Club

250

Ballina Karen Community Green Garden

250

Ballina Men's Shed

250

Ballina Tennis Club Limited

250

Ballinrobe Active Retirement

260

Ballinrobe Community Sportshub

260

Ballinrobe Handball Club

250

Ballintubber G.A.A. Club

260

Ballyglass Active Age

250

BALLYHAUNIS ACTIVE RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION

250

Ballyheane "55" Club ARA

260

Ballyheane Woman's Group

260

Behy ICA

250

BELCARRA LADIES GROUP

260

Bonniconlon ICA

250

BURRISHOOLE GAA

250

Cairdeas Kilmovee Family Resource Centre - (Kilkelly out-reach service)

260

Carrowmore Meadows Residents Group

250

CASTLEBAR ACTIVE RETIREMENT

250

Castlebar ICA

250

Castlebar Social Services CLG

250

Charlestown and District Development Association

260

Claremorris Family Resource Centre

260

Clar I.R.D. Clg. Lawn SHS

250

Clew Bay Pickleball Club

250

Clogher Active Retirement

260

Comharchumann Forbartha cill tseadhna Teoranta

260

Comharchumann Forbartha Ionad Deirbhile

260

Cong, The Neale Young at Heart Club

250

Crossmolina Community Council CLG

250

Crossmolina ICA Guild

250

Hi-noon club (Tithe Cois Tra)

260

ICA Mayo

250

Irish Wheelchair Association Mayo

260

Kilcommon Activity Group for the Elderly

260

Kilmovee Active age Thursday Club

250

Knockmore/Rathduff Women's Group

250

Lacken Carer's Support Group

260

Ladies Socially Inclusive Activities Club

250

LECANVEY COMMUNITY CENTRE

260

Louisburgh Area Mens shed - LAMS

250

Mayo Sports Partnership

500

Meelick ICA

250

Monday Meets over 55

260

Moygownagh Community Alert

260

Moy Valley Resources

250

Mulranny ARA

250

Mulranny ICA

250

Seid na bhFear Acla

250

Shrule Active Over 55s

250

Straide Community Development  Women?s & Active Retirement Group

260

Swinford Go Getters

250

The Irish Wheelchair Association

260

Walking Football/Enniscrone

250

Westport ARA

250

Westport Carers Group

250

Westport Ladies Social Group

250

Westport Men's Shed

250

Young at Heart Parke Castlebar ARA

250
