A Mayo Senator has written to the Minister for Enterprise to ask that he extend the deadline for the Increased Cost of Doing Business Grant

Senator Lisa Chambers, representing Fianna Fáil in the Midlands-Northwest for the upcoming European elections has been told repeatedly while canvassing in the region about critical economic pressures faced by businesses due to increased costs in energy, insurance, and the recent rise in minimum wage.

Senator Chambers expressed concern about the low uptake of the grant program, with only 30,000 out of 130,000 eligible businesses having applied.

She has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.