Landowners along a proposed new 6 km greenway that will run from Westport out to Croagh Patrick in Murrisk, remain adamant that they are opposed to the route being championed by Mayo County Council (MCC) and Transport Structure Ireland (TII).

The local landowners have formed an opposition group - Threat to Belclare to Murrisk Community - and in excess of 200 people attended a public meeting, organised by the group last weekend, in Lecanvey.

Peter Shanley, one of the local landowners impacted by the proposed development, insists that there has been no meaningful consultation with the landholders along the proposed route.

Last week, 70 registered letters were received by local landowners from Mayo County Council / TII inviting those impacted to talk to them about the planned route.

The proposed route, is described by Mr Shanley, as a “10 meter wide tarred path ,along a route that will pass through farmland, people’s back doors, forests, through a flood plain and run along Mayo’s Holy Mountain – Croagh Patrick”.

The landowners believe that an alternative route along the main road that runs from Belclare out to Murrisk, on which a greenway is already in place, is a better option, if that route was enhanced and widened.

Peter has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the outcome of the public meeting and the level of opposition to the route now on the table from both MCC and TII…

BA: Midwest News sought a response from both Mayo County Council and TII about this proposed greenway over a month ago, but neither authority provided any response