All candidates running in the local elections in county Mayo on June 7th are invited to make contact with the newsroom here at Midwest Radio and we’ll have a chat with you about your reasons and goals for putting your name on the ballot paper.

We’ll gladly share the information with the electorate, so they will to know a little more about who they can select to represent them on Mayo County Council for the next five years.

Any candidate, wishing to take up this invite, is encouraged to make contact with Midwest News at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or ring 0949630985/ 087 2307978, before Wednesday May 1st.