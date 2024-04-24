A coastal trail from Ballina to Enniscrone would significantly enhance the tourism offering in the North West region.

That's the view of Ballina based Independent Councillor Mark Duffy who raised the topic at a recent meeting of the Municipal District.

Cllr. Duffy says it's very encouraging to hear the work and progress that has been made to date on the project and says four different routes have been identified.

Both Mayo County Council & Sligo Councils have received LEADER funding to carry out and commission a feasibility study to understand what would be possible to connect Ballina and Enniscrone with a recreational trail.

Cllr. Duffy it is imperative that clear consultation is carried out with Landowners.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew.