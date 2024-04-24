There is good news for the town of Ballymote this morning with €1.3m in funding allocated to Sligo County Council to provide for a new Community Library serving the wider South Sligo region.

Deputy Frank Feighan has thanked Minister Heather Humphreys TD who was only in Ballymote last Saturday announcing €2.65m for a brand-new community centre for the town.

Deputy Feighan says the Minister along with Government has demonstrated their determination to bring huge investment into this south Sligo town (over €4m) providing some wonderful community facilities which will in my view improve the quality of life for so many people especially the youth of the town.