The President has revealed his recent hospitalisation was because of a mild stroke.

Michael D. Higgins has told the Irish Times he's been left with some slight mobility issues since.

The 83 year old spent a week in hospital in March with what was described at the time as a 'mild transient weakness'.

President Higgins told the paper the mild stroke hasn't affected his cognitive abilities, and he now feels 'fine' after what he called his 'little episode'.