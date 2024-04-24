An end to means-testing for the Family Carers allowance could finally be in sight.

The Regional Group of Dail TDs is today seeking cross-party support for a motion to replace the current system, with a non-means tested scheme, based solely on the needs of care.

Roscomonn based Deputy Denis Naughten says the motion recognises the invaluable contribution of more than 500,000 family carers across Ireland.

The Independent TD for Roscommon/Galway says means-testing the Carers Allowance has left many carers on a financial knife-edge.