Repairs to a burst water main in Belmullet today mean that locals can expect some disruption to their supply.

Uisce Éireann crews are currently in Belmullet repairing a burst main on Church Road.

Local traffic diversions are in place while the works take place.

The outage is expected to affect customers on Church Road in particular.

Repairs are expected to be complete later today.

According to Uisce Éireann, it typically takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers.

For more information you can visit www.water.ie