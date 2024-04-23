€2.6 million will be provided for improvement works on non-public rural roads and laneways in County Mayo.

This has been confirmed today my Minister of State Alan Dillon.

Under the Local Improvement Scheme, €2,554,159 will go towards works in Mayo, while €100,000 will go to the islands.

Mayo Minister Dillon says that this is a “game changer” for rural communities across the county, signifying a “profound commitment to enhancing road access to homes and farms.”

The allocation to Mayo is the fifth greatest in the country, behind Cork, Donegal, Galway and Kerry.

Fine Gael Minister Dillon has been giving more information on the funding to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: