Naomh Padraig National School in Saula, Achill is set to receive funding for an extension.

The funding will come from the Department of Education under the Additional Accommodation Scheme.

This extension will include one mainstream class room and one SET room.

Funding has been welcomed by Mayo Deputy Michael Ring, who says that the teachers and students will benefit from the allocation.

“Capital funding in our education system is vital to improve the learning environment for all children”, he added.