There are significant delays facing patients at hospital emergency departments across the region this lunchtime.

35 patients are waiting for admission to University Hospital Galway, the third most overcrowded in the country today, according to INMO trolley watch figures.

16 patients are waiting for admission to Sligo University Hospital and 13 at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe while 1 patient is on a trolley at Mayo University Hospital.

526 patients are waiting at hospitals nationwide today, with the highest figures once again at University Hospital Limerick where 79 patients are waiting for a bed.