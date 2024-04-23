Keith Howley has announced that he will run as an Independent candidate in the upcoming Local Elections.

He will run in the Ballina Local Electoral Area.

Mr. Howley is well known in the darts community in North Mayo, and says that he plans to be the “voice for the voiceless.”

He says that there are a lot of people that need to have their voices heard in Ballina, and plans to address two of the main problems facing the town – tourism and housing.

Mr. Howley is also a member of the ‘Ballina Says No’ group, which was set up in response to the announcement that 120 international protection applicants are planned to be housed in the Twin Trees Hotel in Ballina.