A motion is to go before the Dáil this week, aimed at replacing the current means testing of family carers with a non-means tested scheme.

The motion is being brought by the regional group of TDs.

Deputy Denis Naughten is a member of the group, and he says it’s time that changes are made to the outdated system currently in place.

The motion is set to be debated tomorrow morning.

The Independent TD has been giving more details on the motion to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: