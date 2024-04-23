Tánaiste Micheal Martin has accepted an invitation to visit Lough Funshinagh in County Roscommon.

The news has been confirmed by Roscommon councillor Laurence Fallon.

There is a flooding crisis at Lough Funshinagh which has led to people being forced to move out of their homes in recent weeks.

Roads have also been closed, and detrimental damage has been done to the livestock and farming community locally.

Cllr Fallon has confirmed that he was contacted by the Tánaiste’s officer today, and was informed that the Fianna Fáil leader will visit Lough Funshinagh on Friday May 31.

While welcoming the news that the Tánaiste will visit the area, Cllr Fallon is concerned that this emergency situation could see circumstances worsen in the next month before the visit.

“I am urging the three Government leaders – the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and leader of the Green Party – to find an immediate solution to the devastation that is unfolding here”, he said.