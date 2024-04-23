The Taoiseach will make an official state apology today, to the families of the victims of the Stardust fire.

Families who have fought for justice for four-decades met with Simon Harris on Saturday, when they were assured of today's response, and the implementation of the inquest jury's recommendations.

Many will watch from the Dáil's public gallery later, as the apology is read out.

At today's cabinet meeting, and ahead of his statement in the Dáil this afternoon, the Taoiseach will ask the Government to 'note his intention to give a state apology in the Dáil.

He will also note that the Government accepts the verdict and recommendations of the inquest, and ask the Minister for Justice and other relevant ministers to report back on their implementation.

The Department of the Taoiseach will prepare proposals to appropriately commemorate the disaster as requested by, and in consultation with, the families of the 48 people killed in the Dublin nightclub fire in 1981.

The full 'acknowledgement and apology' is scheduled for a minute past 2, this afternoon.