The GRA conference gets underway in Westport today without a Garda Commissioner or Justice Minister in attendance.

In a statement last night, Commissioner Drew Harris said he had been looking forward to engaging with delegates on important matters for all Gardaí - IF he had been invited.

That invitation was not forthcoming - and Justice Minister Helen McEntee followed with a refusal to attend.

President of the Garda Representative Association Brendan O'Connor says the most important people in the room are present.