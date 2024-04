Galway County Council say tackling the cost of refurbishing vacant homes can help get them back on the market.

It's launched a five year plan which aims to bring the 6% vacancy rate in the county down to zero.

A Vacant Homes Officer has been appointed to try and boost participation levels in various schemes to increase the housing supply.

Michael Owens is Director of Services and says people need to be incentivised to fix up their vacant properties: