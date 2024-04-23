An Garda Síochána are currently investigating a firearms incident that occurred in Ballinrobe on Sunday.

At approximately 10:45am, Gardaí received reports of a number of shots being fired on the grounds of a residence on the Lough Mask Road.

No injuries were reported during the course of the incident.

The scene was preserved and a technical examination was conducted.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any person who was in the Ballinrobe area between 9:00pm and 11:30pm on Sunday last and observed any activity which drew their attention is asked to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen a motorbike in the area at these times is also asked to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in these areas at these times are also asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on (094) 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.