Plans are afoot to develop and further enhance the Quay area of Ballina.

Independent councillor Mark Duffy says there are a number of proposals on the table, but the URDF (Urban Regeneration Fund) criteria needs to be back before councillors before they can further move on with the project.

Cllr. Duffy says there are practical interventions that should come to fruition in enhancing the surface in the area.

He has also once advocated for a footbridge from the Quay across to Belleek which he believes would be transformational.

Cllr. Duffy has been telling Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew that councillors will tailor an application based on the URDF funding: