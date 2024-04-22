A local election candidate has raised concern over the lack of homes to rent in the county, and the monthly rent on those that are available.

It comes following a recent survey by MRBI, where 67% of young people aged 18-30 said one of their biggest worries is the housing crisis.

Independent candidate Harry Barrett says currently there are nearly 1,000 short term lets available on Airbnb, while there are less than 50 long term lets on daft.ie.

Mr. Barrett has been highlighting his concerns to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: