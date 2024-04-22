Emergency resurfacing works are causing long delays in Tuam today.

The road works commenced last night, and are expected to last both day and night until Friday.

It is being reported that works have caused delays this afternoon of up to 40 minutes at peak times.

Full closures are currently in place on the following routes:

N17 Tuam Bypass – Norhtbound Carriageway from Junction 20 Tuam to Milltown Roundabout.

N17 Tuam Bypass – Southbound Carriageway from Milltown Roundabout to Junction 20 Tuam.

Ballygaddy Junction – Northbound and Southbound On-Slips to the N17 Tuam Bypass.

Galway County Council have stated that traffic will be diverted through the town of Tuam on the R939.