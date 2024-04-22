Sligo is set to explode with music and culture this May bank holiday weekend with the new free Queen Maeve Festival running from May 3rd to May 5th.

Celebrating the launch of the new Queen Maeve Square right in the heart of Sligo town, this free event sees major headline acts performing including Gavin James (Friday 3rd May) and Moncrieff (Saturday 4th May) and Teada & Niamh Farrell (Sunday 5th May).

The Queen Maeve Festival is hosted and delivered by Sligo County Council and has something for everyone including amazing music, cultural events and activities for all the family.

Supporting the headline acts are The Hit Machine, Shane Beirne & friends, Saibh Skelly, Callum Wall, The Rosecaps, Traditional music and dance and Jam @ the Square.

Beyond the music, festival-goers can look forward to a host of cultural events, including historical walks, Comhaltas Congress and lectures and céilis and pub sessions.

Entrance to the festival is strictly on a first come, first served basis and all information can be seen at www.sligo.ie/queenmaevefestival

Queen Maeve Square is a new public space in Sligo town funded by Fáilte Ireland, the Urban Regeneration Fund and Sligo County Council.

The completion of this development coincides with the tenth anniversary of the Wild Atlantic Way.