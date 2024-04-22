On Thursday week, May 2nd, Mayo Rape Crisis Centre will mark three decades of providing free, confidential support in the community to survivors of sexual violence and their supporters with a spectacular night of music and song In Knockranny House Hotel, Westport.

Performing on the night will be a range of Mayo musical talent, under the direction of musical supremo Catherine McGlinchey, including soprano Anne Marie Gibbons, Music West Big Band, BellaCapella, the Moy Singers, Westport Town Hall Community Choir, Joanne Gallagher, Sing OutWest and the High Flyers Community Orchestra.

Director of Services at Mayo Rape Crisis Centre, Loretta Brosnan McDonagh gave more details about the big celebration and the service provided by Mayo Rape Crisis Centre over thirty years in the county to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley ...