The power of the pencil on the ballot paper - is a series of short inserts on Midwest Radio News over the next number of weeks to assist the electorate in making themselves count and highlighting the power of the voter to decide who will be their local county councillor or MEP.

We will be speaking to Castlebar based Padraig Hughes, a man who has extensive experience and knowledge on how our PR - proportional representation system, our democracy works. Padraig is a former Mayo County Secretary, he has acted as Returning Officer for Urban, County and Dail elections and is involved in training for returning officers nationally for many years.

On June 7th, the Local and European elections will take place.

You, the electorate, will decide on who you want to represent you at Mayo County Council level and in Europe.

There will be many candidates putting their names on the ballot paper seeking your vote, and the choice is all yours when you walk into the polling booth on the day.

But how can you ensure you have a vote? Who has a vote on June 7th and how, if you can’t get to a polling booth on the day can you still have your say -with a postal vote?

This lunchtime we asked Padraig - who’s entitled to vote on Friday June 7th in the Local and European elections ?

If you have a question on elections for Padraig just contact the newsroom at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or ring us at 0949630985