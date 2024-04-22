Rank-and-file gardai say they'll make their views known through "different channels" after the Justice Minister declined an invitation to their annual conference in Westport.

Helen McEntee says she won't attend the Garda Representative Association conference, which starts this evening, after Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was refused an invite.

Among the issues up for discussion are the increased admin workload and the use of internal disciplinary procedures.

GRA President, Brendan O'Connor has again defended their snub of the commissioner.