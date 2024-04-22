James Reynolds has announced his candidacy for the European Parliamentary elections in the Midlands-North-West Constituency.

The Longford based candidate is leader of the National Party. A party that describes itself as dedicated to the fulfillment of the Irish national idea. It seeks a united Ireland.

James is a full-time suckler and sheep farmer and long-standing campaigner on farming issues.

Rural issues will be to the fore of Mr Reynolds’ campaign, as he is a full-time suckler and sheep farmer and long-standing campaigner in farming politics.

He was also appointed honorary secretary of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association in 2014 and then served as national treasurer of the ICSA from 2016 to 2017, before co-founding the National Party.