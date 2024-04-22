RETRO Cannonball is coming to Westport this May.

On May 24th and 25th, RETRO Cannonball rolls once again featuring 100 classic cars, free family live entertainment and that unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for.

Spectators and families can get up close, see some rare classic cars, take photographs, meet the drivers and enjoy the timeless allure of vintage automobiles

RETRO Cannonball starts at Thomond Park in Limerick this year on May 24th at 9.30am. It then takes in part of The Wild Atlantic Way with lunch in Fiddle & Bow Hotel in Co Clare.

It then continues along the Wild Atlantic Way with its mesmerizing tapestry of rugged coastline and dramatic cliffs to arrive to for an overnight stay in the vibrant town of Westport, Co Mayo.

On May 26th the convoy makes its way across the country for lunch at Kilronan Castle, Co. Roscommon with a quick coffee stop in the renowned Drumcoura City in Cavan and then the convoy arrives into Mullingar, Co Westmeath for an exciting finish line.

See www.cannonball.ie for details of all events.