Treatment to help cancer patients reduce hair loss will now be made available in all public hospitals.

Speaking at the announcement Green Party Senator and MEP candidate Pauline O’Reilly said that she is delighted that the treatment will now be rolled out to all hospitals.

Currently, only seven hospitals offer scalp cooling treatment which is an increasingly effective method of preventing hair loss for those undergoing certain types of chemotherapy.

Senator O'Reilly put forward a Motion in December 2023 to highlight the need for this treatment to be rolled out to all hospitals that provide cancer treatment.

She says It is very welcome news that Minister Donnelly has listened and will provide the funding for the roll out of the service”.

Senator O'Reilly has been giving more details