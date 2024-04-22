

It's claimed the number of serious injuries caused by road collisions are double the official figures.

Research by the Road Safety Authority combines hospital data and Garda figures, and show over 18 thousand people were hospitalised between 2014 and 2022 with injuries caused in crashes.

According to the Irish Independent the number of serious injuries reported in the official statistics was almost 8 thousand less than that.

There was also a 'significant discrepancy' in the number of cyclists suffering injuries in road collisions.