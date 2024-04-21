Businesses in Mayo are being reminded that the closing date to apply for the government’s Increase Cost of Business Grant is the first of next month, May 1.

The grants provide businesses with a 50 percent rebate on their 2023 commercial rates, up to a maximum of €5,000.

Westport based Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn says the take up by Mayo businesses so far for this grant has been slow and he is encouraging all businesses to apply.

He has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the slow uptake so far to the scheme…