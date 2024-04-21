Several hundred people participated in a rally in Ballina yesterday afternoon (Saturday) to highlight local concerns over plans to accommodate 120 international protection applicants in the local Twin Trees Hotel & Leisure Club.

After gathering outside the hotel itself where there were brief speeches, there followed a silent march to the town’s Market Square.

There, Alan Flannery of the ‘Ballina Says No’ group spoke of plans to march on Leinster House to highlight their concerns.

“We will gather people in every town and village along the way”, Mr. Flannery promised.

Yesterday’s rally was again told that Ballina and Ireland generally does not have the facilities or services to adequately provide for Irish people and it certainly did not have the additional resources to provide for the large number of international protection applicants.

(pic Michael Regan Facebook)