The Taoiseach has described his meeting with the families of the Stardust fire victims as 'humbling and emotional'.

Simon Harris will offer a state apology to them on Tuesday after meeting them at Government Buildings.

The Taoiseach has tweeted more than 70 people came to his department yesterday, but he's acutely aware the numbers affected by Stardust is many, many multiples of that, including those injured.

Simon Harris says he "apologised unreservedly" to each family in person.

It's after a jury found the 48 victims were unlawfully killed when the blaze broke out at the Dublin nightclub, in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 1981.

The families of Stardust victims will receive a formal State apology from the Taoiseach in the Dáil on Tuesday.

Simon Harris says he listened closely to everything the families told him at yesterday's meeting.

