A local councillor says there is a big difference between inspection criteria in rental homes and council homes.

Councillor Patsy O’Brien raised at the issue at the recent county council meeting, saying more funding needs to be made available to council housing to allow for upkeep.

He says that landlords need to comply with regulations in regard to mould or dampness in a home, but some council houses have the same issue, and the funding is not there for the maintenance of the issue with local authority homes.

Councillor O’Brien has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan …