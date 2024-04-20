€1.1 million has been allocated to the Ballina Scouts under the Community Centres Investment Fund.

The funding will go towards the construction of a new Den and Community Centre in Belleek.

Ballina Scouts Group is an organisation that is over 60 years old, and currently operate out of a deteriorated building on Teeling Street in Ballina.

€1,152,000 has been allocated which will see this become the fifth Mayo Scout Group to recveive funding under the Community Centres Investment Fund – New Builds Measure.

This measure is designed for ‘shovel ready’ projects, meaning that the necessary planning permission and consents are already in place.

Local Deputies have expressed their delight at the announcement.

Minister of State Dara Calleary, as a former member of the Troop, said that he is “particularly pleased to be able to deliver this substantial investment in their future”, and commended the work of the Skippers for their work in the community over many years.

Minister of State Alan Dillon has extended his congratulations to everyone involved who have worked to ensure that the project comes to fruition, and complimented the generosity of Ballina Municipal District who provided the site.

Deputy Michael Ring said that the people involved truly deserve to have a fantastic facility at their disposal.

He has been giving more information on the funding to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: