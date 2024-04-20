A protest march is to take place in Ballina this afternoon over plans to house asylum seekers in the town.

Plans were released last week detailing that the Twin Trees Hotel in Ballina, on the Downhill Road, is set to welcome up to 120 International Protection Applicants from family units in 33 of its bedrooms.

Peaceful protests took place outside the hotel throughout the week, where people gathered with signs and flags.

The ‘Ballina Says No’ campaign begin their peaceful public protest at 3:00pm this afternoon at the Twin Trees Hotel.

Posters have been shared locally and on social media, detailing that the main discussion points of the protest are the impact that International Protection Applicants have on tourism, housing and medical and education services.