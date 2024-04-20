Over 750 drivers were caught speeding on National Slow Down Day.

Among those was one motorist doing 194 kilometres per hour.

The national Garda campaign - supported by the RSA - ran from 7:00am yesterday to 7:00am today.

Over the course of the 24 hours, over 163 thousand vehicles were checked.

755 of those were found to be over the speed limit.

Two notable cases were in County Cork - where one driver was detected doing 194 km/h in 100 km/h on the N25 in Castlemartyr.

Another was caught travelling at 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Main Street, Charleville.

Locally, there were a number of motorists caught for speeding - one travelling 29km/h over the limit in Ballina while two others were doing 115 km/h in a 100 km/h zone in Charlestown and Swinford.

Gardaí continue to appeal to motorists to slow down to save lives - after an almost 10-year high in road deaths last year.