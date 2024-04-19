So far on National Slow Down Day, 482 vehicles have been detected speeding on Irish roads.

This figure is as of 5:00pm this evening, with records beginning at 7:00am this morning.

GoSafe checked the speed of over 115,000 vehicles so far, detecting 174 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

During the same time frame, Gardaí conducted high-visibility speed checks across the country.

308 vehicles were intercepted travelling in excess of the limit.

Thus 482 in total have been detected speeding.

Local examples include a motorist in Rathroeen, Ballina, who was travelling at a speed of 109km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R314.

There were also examples given in Roscommon and Galway, while one motorist in Charleville in County Cork was travelling at 112km/h in a 50km/h zone.

(pic an Garda Síochána)