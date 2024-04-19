The IFA’s National Sheep Chair has again called for urgent action to be taken to address the escalating issue of dog attacks on livestock.

This issue has been highlighted by Adrian Gallagher following attacks that occurred in Roscommon, Sligo and Tipperary this week.

Farmers experienced significant losses, and Mr. Gallagher said these are not isolated incidents, but are part of a concerning trend that continues to devastate sheep farmers across the country.

He said that farmers are losing patience with the issue, and taht the “lack of robust enforcement of existing laws continues to allow dogs to run riot on farms across the country.”

Mr. Gallagher has called on the Government and relevant state agencies to step up and take “immediate and decisive action to address this issue.”

(pic Irish Farmers Association)