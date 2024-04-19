Gardaí in Galway have today seized approximately €890,000 worth of suspected cannabis plant and cannabis herb.

The search operation, as part of Operation Tara, was conducted at approximately 11:30am at a property in Galway City.

During the course of the search, carried out by the Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit, a large scale cannabis cultivation was discovered.

Plants and herb with an estimated street value of €890,000 was seized and all drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene.

The men are being detained at a Garda Station in the North West Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.