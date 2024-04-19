The Mayo Football League will make history this Sunday as they return to the Oscar Traynor Cup Final for the first time since 1981.

Sunday’s fixture will take place in Umbro Park, Milebush with a 1:00pm kick off time.

Mayo take on the Waterford League in what promises to be a highly entertaining contest.

Joe Kelly’s side feature players from right across the county, who were winners at the provincial grade before overcoming Kerry in the quarter final, and most recently Sligo/ Leitrim in the semi final.

As the excitement builds across the county, Ballina Independent councillor Mark Duffy has extended his best wishes on behalf of Mayo County Council to the team ahead of the game.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey:

Sunday’s game will be LIVE here on Midwest Radio Sunday Sport.

Stephen Grealis will describe the action, with analysis from Joe Faughnan and Pat O’Connor.

Once again, kickoff is at 1:00pm, and our coverage is with thanks to The Print Depot.